Daycare center bus crashes into building in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A daycare center bus with children on board crashed into a building in Richmond’s southside Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened in the 7500 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

The incident happened when the driver was parking the bus in front of the Imani Learning Center, which is a preschool and daycare.

Police said the bus drove across a sidewalk and into the school breaking a window. However, none of the children on the bus or in the building were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

