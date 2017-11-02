4 people hurt, 2 in custody after overnight police pursuit in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after an overnight police pursuit ends in a two vehicle crash.

The crash happened sometime after midnight on I-64 along the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit .

Police tell us the pursuit started when officers spotted a stolen car from Chesterfield in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood. Officers chased the car through the neighborhood and onto Mechanicsville Turnpike. The car then went on the on ramp to I-64 East, cutting through the medium, and hit a car getting off I-64 onto Mechanicsville Turnpike.

We are told four people in second car were hurt. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures. The two people inside the stolen car have been arrested.

No word on what charges they face.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.