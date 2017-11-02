4 hurt, 2 in custody after overnight police pursuit in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after an overnight police pursuit ended in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened sometime after midnight on I-64 East along the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit.

Police tell 8News the pursuit began when officers spotted a stolen car from Chesterfield in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood. Officers chased the car through the neighborhood and onto Mechanicsville Turnpike. The car then continued onto the ramp to I-64 East and cut through the median and hit a car that was getting off the interstate.

Police say the four who were injured were all inside the second vehicle that was hit. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two people inside the stolen car have been arrested. No word yet on what charges they face.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.