Woman pleads guilty to fraud scheme involving faked death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – A Virginia woman who faked her own death in connection with an elaborate fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and fraud charges.

Forty-nine-year-old Alexandra Hatcher entered the guilty plea on Tuesday and faces sentencing on Feb. 12.

Hatcher’s husband, Albert Hatcher Jr., pleaded guilty last week and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan 22.

Authorities say the couple conspired to collect on life insurance policies, submitting false death claims on at least two policies. Prosecutors say the scheme included creating fake death certificates and publishing a death notice in a newspaper.

Prosecutors say that after insurers denied their claims, the Hatchers fraudulently obtained at least 20 luxury vehicles by presenting worthless and counterfeit checks and forged documents to car dealerships in several states.

