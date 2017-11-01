William and Mary Tribe releases 2018 football schedule

The following comes directly from William and Mary:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Nov. 1, 2017)—William & Mary Director of Athletics Samantha K. Huge has announced the release of the Tribe’s 2018 football schedule, which is highlighted by five home games at Zable Stadium and a trip to Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia Tech.

The Tribe will begin the 2018 campaign with a pair of non-conference road games at Bucknell (Sept. 1) and Virginia Tech (Sept. 8). It will mark the second consecutive season in which W&M and Bucknell have met, as the Tribe earned a 30-9 victory in Williamsburg earlier this fall, while the Tribe and Hokies last met in 2014.

Following the season-opening road contests, W&M will begin its home slate when it hosts Elon for its Colonial Athletic Association opener on Sept. 15 before traveling to James Madison the following weekend (Sept. 22).

The Tribe will take a break from its conference slate when it hosts Colgate as part of Family Weekend on Sept. 29. W&M controls the all-time series versus the Raiders, 6-3, while the teams last met in 1992, a 44-26 W&M victory in Hamilton, N.Y.

The Green & Gold will return to conference play with four consecutive CAA games during the month of October. The home contests include matchups against Albany (Oct. 6) and Maine (Oct. 20), as the contest versus UM will be W&M’s Homecoming game. The Tribe’s road trips in October include contests at Towson (Oct. 13) and Rhode Island (Oct. 27).

Following a bye week, the Tribe will conclude its regular-season slate with a game at Villanova (Nov. 10) before hosting Richmond (Nov. 17) for the 129th meeting between the two programs. W&M reclaimed the Capital Cup in last season’s game versus the Spiders, as it earned a 34-13 victory at Zable Stadium.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

2018 Schedule

Sept. 1 at Bucknell

Sept. 8 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 15 Elon*

Sept. 22 at James Madison*

Sept. 29 Colgate (Family Weekend)

Oct. 6 Albany*

Oct. 13 at Towson*

Oct. 20 Maine* (Homecoming)

Oct. 27 at Rhode Island*

Nov. 10 at Villanova*

Nov. 17 Richmond*