Water main break in Henrico County could disrupt traffic through midnight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are working to repair a water main break on Three Chopt Road near Skipwith Road in Henrico County.

Henrico Government tweeted out shortly before 9:30 a.m. warning drivers to look out for water in the road and to expect a detour.

Crews are responding to a water main break on Three Chopt Rd. near Skipwith Rd. Look out for water in the road. Expect a detour. — Henrico Government (@HenricoNews) November 1, 2017

Wednesday afternoon, Henrico Government said the road was expected to reopen by midnight.

Update: Three Chopt Rd. between Skipwith and Horsepen is expected to reopen by midnight. Repairs to a broken water main are complete. — Henrico Government (@HenricoNews) November 1, 2017

