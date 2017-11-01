Water main break in Henrico County could disrupt traffic through midnight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are working to repair a water main break on Three Chopt Road near Skipwith Road in Henrico County.
Henrico Government tweeted out shortly before 9:30 a.m. warning drivers to look out for water in the road and to expect a detour.
Wednesday afternoon, Henrico Government said the road was expected to reopen by midnight.
