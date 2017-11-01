Sirius XM announces launch date for holiday music stations

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, SiriusXM announced its extensive holiday music lineup featuring nine commercial-free channels celebrating the festive season, two to broadcast starting Monday, November 2.

SiriusXM’s holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classical Christmas carols, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, soul music, Hanukkah music, acoustic Christmas music and Latin seasonal music.

SiriusXM’s commercial-free holiday music channels will be available on multiple satellite radio channels and via the SiriusXM App for smartphones and other connected devices and online at siriusxm.com.

SiriusXM’s holiday channel lineup features:

Holiday Traditions (via satellite on channel 4) will feature traditional holiday music from the ’40s through the ’60s by artists such as Andy Williams, Ray Conniff, Bing Crosby and Nat “King” Cole.

Airtime: Monday, November 2 at 5:00 pm ET- Wednesday, December 30 at 3:00 am ET

Holly (via satellite on channel 70) will feature contemporary holiday music as well as traditional favorites, including songs by Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Pentatonix, Mariah Carey, Josh Groban, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Idina Menzel.

Airtime: Monday, November 2 at 5:00 pm ET- Wednesday, December 30 at 3:00 am ET

Holly is also a year-round online channel, on channel 781. http://www.siriusxm.com/hollyonline.

Holiday Pops (via satellite on channel 76) will feature classical Christmas carols and other holiday favorites by the greatest classical musicians of all-time, including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Boston Pops, Luciano Pavarotti, The New York Philharmonic, King’s College Choir and Thomas Hampson.

Airtime: Thursday, December 24 at 12:00 pm ET- Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Acoustic Christmas (via satellite on channel 14) will feature acoustic holiday songs from singer songwriters like Jack Johnson, Norah Jones, James Taylor, Indigo Girls, Shawn Colvin, Tori Amos, Jewel, Jason Mraz and many more.

Airtime: Thursday, December 24 at 12:00 pm ET- Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Country Christmas (via satellite on channel 58) will feature a mix of country Christmas music from contemporary and classic country artists like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Willie Nelson along with celebrity Guest DJ’s such as Kenny Rogers and LeAnn Rimes picking the music and sharing personal memories.

Airtime: Monday, December 7 at 5:00 pm ET- Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Navidad (SiriusXM channel 785) will feature contemporary Latin holiday music and with traditional classics, including Jose Feliciano, Willie Colon, Gloria Estefan, Marco Antonio Solis, El Gran Combo and Thalia.

Airtime: Monday, November 30 at 5:00 pm ET- Thursday, January 7 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Soul (via satellite on channel 49) will feature classic soul and Motown holiday music from the ’60s and ’70s as well as R&B from the ’80s and ’90s including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Dionne Warwick, The Four Tops, The Supremes, The O’Jays, James Brown, The Temptations, Lou Rawls and Toni Braxton.

Airtime: Friday, December 18 at 5:00 pm ET- Saturday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Radio Hanukkah (via satellite on channel 77) will feature an extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children’s selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday.

Airtime: Sunday, December 6 at 12:00 pm ET- Tuesday, December 15 at 3:00 am ET

New Year’s Nation (via satellite on channel 4) is the ultimate soundtrack to New Year’s Eve parties around the country and will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM’s music platform.

Airtime: Thursday, December 31 at 12:00 pm ET- Saturday, January 2 at 3:00 am ET