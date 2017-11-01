RPS officials say cameras are needed to prevent school bus shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a school bus was shot in the city’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Sussex Street and Whitcomb Street and involved multiple juveniles.

Police said that children were on board when the bus was struck, however, no injuries occurred as a result.

Investigators say the incident began with a fight on the bus involving juveniles. One juvenile got off the bus and ran to get two others, and that one of the them shot a gun into the bus.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.

The bus driver sped from the scene to get students to safety. The bus eventually ended up at the corner of Raven Street and Ford Avenue.

Tommy Kranz, the interim superintendent for RPS said that he is extremely discouraged and disappointed by the shooting. He said school buses should be a safe zone.

“One thing we should be able to do is bring students to school and bring students home from school in a safe manner,” he said.

Kranz said that this particular bus did not have a security camera. He hopes the school district obtains the necessary funding to provide this type of equipment soon.

“Rich near where one of the shots are would have been a camera,” he said.

School officials say they plan on taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of students at Armstrong High School going forward.

