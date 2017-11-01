Richmond Spiders release 2018 football schedule

The following comes directly from the University of Richmond:

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Richmond football program announced its 11-game 2018 schedule on Wednesday, a slate that is highlighted by six home games at Robins Stadium.

The Spiders will be at home three times in September, but the journey begins up the road in Charlottesville, when Richmond takes on Power 5 foe UVA on September 1. It will be the 34th meeting between the cross-state rivals, with the last coming in 2016 when the Spiders won 37-20 in Charlottesville.

Richmond’s home slate begins on Sept. 8 when Fordham travels to Robins Stadium for the second-ever meeting between the two programs. The last time these two programs met was a 3-3 tie in the Bronx in 1995. A visit from Saint Francis (PA) on Sept. 15 signals the end of non-conference play for the Spiders.

The CAA slate begins on Sept. 22 when Richmond heads north to take on Stony Brook, followed by a Sept. 29 home date against the Dukes of JMU.

Familiar faces return to Robins Stadium on Oct. 6 when the Fightin’ Blue Hens of Delaware come to town.

Back-to-back road trips to Albany (Oct. 13) and Elon (Oct. 20) send the Spiders into their bye week on Oct. 27.

Home dates with Villanova (Nov. 3) and Maine (Nov. 10) round out the 2018 regular season home schedule before the Oldest Rivalry in the South heads to Williamsburg to cap off the slate on Nov. 17.

Broadcast information and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks, stay tuned to RichmondSpiders.com for all updates.

2018 Richmond Football Schedule

Sept. 1 at UVA

Sept. 8 Fordham

Sept. 15 Saint Francis (Pa.)

Sept. 22 at Stony Brook

Sept. 29 JMU

Oct. 6 Delaware

Oct. 13 at Albany

Oct. 20 at Elon

Oct. 27 BYE

Nov. 3 Villanova

Nov. 10 Maine

Nov. 17 at William & Mary