Police: Suspect with ‘strong Indian accent’ used stolen debit card at 2 locations in Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for illegally using a stolen debit card in several Virginia counties, including Chesterfield and Henrico.

The debit card was stolen from a resident in Pulaski County and used on October 4 and 5 for ATM cash withdraws and purchases at a Sheetz in Warrenton, Best Buy in Glen Allen and a Wawa gas station on West Broad Street in Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot to 5-foot-3 black male between 35-40 years old with a strong Indian accent and thin facial hair. He typically wears a hat and sunglasses, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect and/or his crimes is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

