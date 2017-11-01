Police seeking 2nd suspect in New York City terrorist attack that killed 8

NEW YORK CITY (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a second suspect in connection with Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City.

Police are looking for information about Mukhammadzoir Kadirov in relation to the attack. He also goes by the name Muhammad Kadirov.

Kadirov is a 32-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is also from Uzbekistan.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

