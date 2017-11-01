Police investigating after juvenile shot near Richmond community center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot near the Calhoun Family Investment Center in Richmond.
Police tell 8News they were called to the 400 block of Calhoun Street for reports of a person shot at around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male over the age of 15 suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
8News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.