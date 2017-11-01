Police investigating after juvenile shot near Richmond community center

WRIC Newsroom Published: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot near the Calhoun Family Investment Center in Richmond.

Police tell 8News they were called to the 400 block of Calhoun Street for reports of a person shot at around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male over the age of 15 suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

8News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.