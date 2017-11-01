No students injured after shots fired into school bus in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are at the scene of a shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court where they say a school bus was shot.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Sussex Street and Whitcomb Street and involved multiple juveniles.

There were children on the bus when the shooting happened, however, no injuries occurred as a result.

Police said the incident began with a fight on the bus involving juveniles. One juvenile got off the bus and ran to get two others. One of the juveniles shot a gun into the bus.

Police have not provided suspect information at this time.

The bus left the scene and is currently located at the intersection of Raven Street and Ford Avenue.

