Names of 8 New York City terror attack victims released

NEW YORK (WRIC) — Authorities have released the names of the eight people who were killed in Saturday’s truck attack in New York City.

Two were young Americans, one was a mother from Belgium and five were tourists from Argentina, in the city to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation.

Police gave their identities as:

— Darren Drake, 32, of New Milford, New Jersey

— Nicholas Cleves, 23, of New York, New York

— Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, of Belgium

— Hernan Diego Mendoza-Espino, 47, of Argentina

— Alejandro Damian Pagrucco, 47, of Argentina

— Herman Ferruchi, 47, of Argentina

— Diego Enrique Angelini, 47, of Argentina

— Ariel Erlis, 48, of Argentina

Police said the man who drove the vehicle into the victims had been planning the attack for weeks. 12 others were injured.

Drake’s father told reporters that his only son would have turned 33 on Nov. 18.

“I am not mad, not mad,” Jimmy Darke said. “Just so hurt.”

Cleves, who was originally from Boston, was also an only child who lived with his mother in New York. He used his bike regularly to get around the city.

Decadt was a mother of two young sons, one who was 3 and another who was only 3 months old. Her husband Alexander Naessens said his wife’s death was unbearable. She was visiting New York along with her two sisters and mother on vacation.

The five people from Argentina were all from Rosario, according to the country’s president Mauricio Macri. The city has declared a period of mourning.

“They were five young entrepreneurs, model citizens in Rosario society and I can only imagine with beautiful families,” Macri said in Spanish.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about the victims Wednesday.

“Six of them came from other nations here, because they saw New York as a special place to be. And we now, and forever, will consider them New Yorkers,” he said.

