Monument Avenue reopens after gas leak

UPDATE: Monument Avenue has reopened in both directions and the scene is clear.

————————————–

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monument Avenue is closed in both directions near Willow Lawn as crews work to repair a gas leak.

Monument Avenue is CLOSED in both directions at Staples Mill (near Willow Lawn) for a gas leak. @UtilityBuddy #rva — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) November 1, 2017

According to the Department of Public Utilities, a natural gas line was struck in the 4900 block of Monument Ave near Staples Mill Road.

It is unclear at this time how long the repairs will disrupt traffic.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.