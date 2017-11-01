Local law enforcement to train with FBI on child abduction responses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI will be working with local law enforcement this week on how to respond to possible child abduction and increase the chances of bringing the child home safe.

Eighteen local law enforcement agencies will be going through the training Wednesday at the local FBI field office. The goal is to improve response times to abductions and increase the chances of finding the child unharmed.

Last week, an AMBER Alert was issued for three-year-old Cayden Merchant. The child’s mom says the alert almost did not go out due to a Chesterfield County officer in training who, said she would have to file paperwork in court to get her son back.

Chesterfield County police said when the mom called back and spoke to a sergeant, the mistake was quickly corrected.

The three-year-old was found less than an hour later safe with his father who was later charged with abduction.

That’s why the FBI training called “Joint-Child Abduction Rapid Deployment” is vital.

The training is expected to start at 11 a.m.

