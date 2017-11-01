‘King of Death’ seller sentenced to 36 years for heroin distribution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man known as “The King of Death” will spend 36 years in prison for distributing drugs.

Police say Erskine Dawson Junior led a heroin ring in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Investigators say Dawson sold heroin laced with Fentanyl that caused fatal overdoses.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson told Dawson in court that he was “involved in some of the most cold-hearted drug dealing” the court had seen.

He sold the drugs from a motel and used stuffed animals to conceal the drugs.

He’s blamed for more than a dozen overdoses.

