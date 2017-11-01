Hit and run survivor to run again in fundraiser 5k race

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In Hanover, a hit and run survivor is preparing to celebrate her recovery with the community.

Dr. Denise Gorondy was hit by an SUV on her morning run about a year and a half ago.

“It was a beautiful summer sunny morning and I was a mile into my run when a car crossed the double yellow line and hit me from behind,” said survivor Denise Gorondy.

On June 5, 2016, Gorondy was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by an SUV.

A cyclist found her and she was flown to VCU Medical Center.

From speaking with my husband and my family and my friends I have created memories from that day and the weeks afterward,” Gorondy said. “But they are not truly memories.”

The Hanover mother of two suffered a serious brain injury, a shattered leg and arm, broken neck and back and numerous other injuries.

All the while, her family never left her side.

“She was never alone,” said her husband Benjamin Toderico. “The only time she was alone was when she was with medical personnel and we couldn’t be there, but somebody from the family was with her every minute.”

After 40 days in the hospital and the following months, she overcame numerous obstacles.

“Gradually though regained my strength and I was able to go on walks with the boys and hold their hands and push them on the swing set,” Gorondy said. “It’s been a slow journey.”

“I knew she was going to run again,” Toderico said. “There was no question in my mind that she was going to run again. I didn’t know when but I didn’t care how long she was going to run.”

She now runs three days a week, goes to physical therapy twice a week and then does daily exercises.

“It’s a constant movement,” Toderico said. “She has to continuously move.”

Now on November 18th, as a celebration of her journey and as a fundraiser for her recovery, she will be running in a 5K at Lloyd Family Farms in Hanover.

“To just show them how far I’ve come,” Gorondy said. “That I’ve still not reached my goal yet. That I’m on my way I’m still on this journey but that I appreciate them so much.”

The race is at 10:00 a.m. at Lloyd Family farms 12204 Pinhook Rd. Rockville, VA US 23146.

Registration ends on November 16th but you must register by November 7th to guarantee a t-shirt.

To register click here.

