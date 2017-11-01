Grocery Cents: Where to buy the lowest priced meat in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond is rich in grocery stores. Within the past couple of years, four new supermarket chains moved into our area.

Aldi, Publix, Wegmans and Lidl all opened multiple stores in the suburbs. With so many places to shop, how do you know where to find the lowest prices?

8News is breaking it all down for you with Grocery Cents.

This week, we comparison shopped meat at seven different stores. We checked prices on pork chops, ground beef, chicken breasts, hot dogs and bacon.

Prices were lowest at Walmart, where all five products rang up for $16.34.

Coming in just a penny higher was discount supermarket Aldi.

Next in line was Lidl, where we paid $16.75 for the same cuts of meat.

The groceries rang up to $19.05 at Food Lion.

Wegmans was about .80 cents more than that.

At Kroger, the meat cost $23.45.

Publix charged the most. The meat was ten dollars more than it was at the lowest priced competitors.

Those prices might be a little lower if you use a store loyalty card, but not all of the stores we shopped offer those deals.

The good news for shoppers is that because there is so much competition in our area, stores are dropping prices.

Supermarkets hope bargains and discounts will bring more customers into their aisles.

Tune in next week when 8News explores which stores offer the best deals on dairy products.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.