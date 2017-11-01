Grieving dad tells newborn to ‘stay strong’ while getting a shot in viral video

(ABC News) — A video of a father comforting his infant son, while grieving the loss of his own dad has gone viral recently.

Antwon Lee posted the video of his son’s visit to the pediatrician where his 2-month-old son was getting shots. It was the same day his own dad, Anthony Lee died from complications caused by drinking. He was only 57.

“It was very hard,” Lee told ABC News.

The video shows Lee, 29, telling his son Debias King to “stay strong” while he consoles him.

The video has since received more than 10 million views.

“I felt his pain but at the same time, it was all about love,” the Warrenton, Georgia, dad told ABC News. “I know he felt the love because his daddy was there.”

Lee said besides when he’s getting shots, Debias rarely cries, “unless he’s hungry.”

“When I hold him and when I talk to him, he just sits there and listens. This is my first time,” the father said, adding that since he’s a first-time dad, he didn’t expect that his son would “be this type of angel.”

Lee said the experience has put fatherhood into perspective for him.

That night I [spoke] to my son — he’s only 2 months — and I let him know: ‘Son, I want to see you succeed before I die,'” Lee recalled. “I’ve got to see you succeed.”

