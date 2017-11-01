Genito Road in Chesterfield closed after car knocks down two utility poles

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Genito Road is Chesterfield County is closed following a car crash Tuesday night.

Authorities say the single-vehicle accident occurred around 6:45 p.m. No one was hurt in the crash, but two utility poles were knocked down.

This initially caused power outages to over 1,000 homes in the area That number has slowly dwindled down throughout Wednesday morning.

Genito Road remains closed from Woolridge Road to Cove Ridge Lane.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.