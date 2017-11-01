Charges filed in NC AMBER Alert; child still missing

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Charges have been filed against a man accused of taking a Spring Lake toddler who is at the center of an Amber Alert.

The alert was issued around 3 p.m. for 3-year-old Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday, who vanished earlier Tuesday morning.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it along with black jogging pants.

Daquan Seandre Thomas faces a charge of child abduction and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse in connection with Holliday’s disappearance.

“How could he do something like this? All of this is uncalled for,” said Holliday’s grandfather, Terry McNeill. “It’s just tearing us apart.

“We’re still hoping she’s somewhere out there.”

The sheriff’s office said Thomas took his 11-month-old, as well as Holliday, Tuesday morning.

The 11-month-old boy was found safe earlier after the baby was dropped off at a home nearby.

Deputies are searching the area around Brookside Hills Apartments on Sweet Lane where the girl lives with her mother.

Meanwhile, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Holliday’s mother took out a restraining order Monday against Thomas.

Around 9 p.m. officials said they had searched one pond near the mother’s apartment complex. However, they have not been able to complete the search of a second pond and are using sonar in the latest search, Coats said.

Harnett County authorities have requested a helicopter from Brunswick County to help with the search. Bond for Thomas was set at $200,000.

“Please, if you’ve seen anything or heard anything this morning, give us a call. Please pray for this family. There’s a lot of unknown and this family’s hurting,” Coats said.