Car vandalized with hate speech in Highland Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car was vandalized with hate speech on Richmond’s northside Tuesday night.

A man’s car was spray painted with the words, “gay move die” in the North Highland Park neighborhood.

VA Pride President James Milner told 8News that the victim reported the incident to police but it also sent the man to the hospital with an asthma attack.

He was released from the hospital early Wednesday morning.

In an email to 8News, Milner said this is the first attack on the LGBT community in years and that they, “won’t stand for this.”

Richmond Police would not go into detail regarding the incident but said they are actively investigating.

