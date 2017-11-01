8SportsBlitz Team of the Week for Week 10: Thomas Jefferson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last time the Thomas Jefferson Vikings had a winning season not only were the team’s players not yet born, their coach had not yet been born.

PJ Adams, 35, is in his first year as TJ Head Coach, and he’s led the Vikings to their first winning season since 1976. That’s 41 years. the Vikings have gotten to six wins by beating three 5A teams: Glen Allen, J.R. Tucker, and Deep Run. The Wildcats are a likely playoff team.

TJ's Jalen Jackson @jalen_jackson2 had 8 — EIGHT– rushing touchdowns tonight. Vikings won 62-34 to clinch a winning season #8SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/9k0khiezoW — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) October 28, 2017

Adams’s best strategy has been to give the ball to senior running back Jalen Jackson. Jackson scored eight rushing touchdowns in the Vikings’ 62-34 victory at William Campbell, which clinched the winning season. Adams also moved senior wide receiver Anwar Wilson-Bradley to quarterback. Wilson-Bradley and Jackson running the read option together has been tough for opponents to stop.

The Vikings end the season at arhcrival John Marshall Friday night. With a win in that game, they will clinch the tops seed in 3A Region B. They have already clinched a home playoff game.