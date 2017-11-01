2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. — Two people are dead and another is injured after police say they were shot at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado.
Thornton is a suburb of Denver.
Law enforcement officials are reporting that two suspects are still at large.
Police said that the two deceased victims were men and that a woman was injured.
Police originally reported “multiple parties down” after they were called around 6 p.m.
The store was evacuated as authorities arrive on scene.
