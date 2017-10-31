VSP issue senior alert for missing Fairfax woman with cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert Tuesday for a missing Fairfax County woman.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for Nannea Johnson, 65, who is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 104 pounds, with brown eyes and black/gray hair. Johnson was last seen wearing long sleeve dark grey jacket, dark pants and dark shoes. She was also carrying a light grey sweatshirt and a white/grey handbag.

Police say Johnson suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you know the whereabouts of Johnson, please contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

