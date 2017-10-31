Voter guide: Everything you need to know about Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians will head to the polls on November 7 to elect a new governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor as well as several seats in the House of Delegates.

There are a handful of local races on the ballot, too. Click here for a list of all the candidates you have to choose from next week.

Not sure who you want to vote for? Get caught up with everything pertaining to next week’s election in our Local Election Headquarters and check out individual profiles on our Meet the Candidates Page.

Also, make sure you know where your polling place is by clicking here.

And for everything you need to know about Election Day, from what to expect and bring to the polls to how to mark a ballot, click here.

