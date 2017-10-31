Virginia War Memorial, American Legion collecting worn American flags

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the fourth year, the Virginia War Memorial is teaming up with the American Legion to collect and properly dispose of old, worn and soiled American flags.

From Monday, November 6 through Monday, December 4, 2017, any individual, organization, group or business with an American flag or flags in poor condition can bring them to the Virginia War Memorial at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. The flags will be collected and properly retired as part of a formal ceremony conducted by members of American Legion Post 84 in Henrico County.

“We began offering this public service program in November 2013 and have been extremely pleased with the public response,” said Jim Triesler, Virginia War Memorial Education Director. “In the past four years, nearly 3,000 old and worn American flags have been collected. Many of those who brought flags told us they were grateful to have the opportunity to have their old flags disposed of in a proper and dignified manner.”

Flags are collected at the War Memorial during November to coincide with the annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, November 11. This year, the Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at Dogwood Dell in Richmond’s Byrd Park due to limited parking at the Memorial while construction is underway for the new addition and expanded Shrine of Memory.

Collection bins will be located in the McMurtrie Grand Lobby of the Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center. The Galanti Center is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon – 4 p.m.

According to Harold Englert, American Legion Post 84 commander, the Flag Code of the U.S. states, “The Flag, when it is such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. Since 1937, the American Legion has promoted the use of a public flag disposal ceremony as a fitting tribute and overt expression of patriotism and a way to enhance the public’s understanding of honor and respect due our American flag.”

For more information on the Virginia War Memorial’s worn American flag collection program , please call 804.786.2060 or visit www.vawarmemorial.org or facebook.com/virginiawarmemorial.

