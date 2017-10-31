Two raccoons test positive for rabies in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two raccoons in Henrico County have tested positive for rabies.

On Friday, Oct. 27, Henrico Animal Protection Police Officers responded to the 5200 Block of Lee Avenue for a report of several dogs fighting a raccoon.

Several residents in the area told officers that they had seen a raccoon that appeared to be sick or injured. Another witness reported that their dogs had fought with the raccoon. Officers were able to capture the injured raccoon and submitted it to the State Lab for rabies testing.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies and the dog owner was notified of the positive results, Henrico police said. The dogs involved will be quarantined at the owner’s address. Henrico police said there are no additional reports of animal or human exposures at this time regarding the raccoon involved in this incident.

This was the fifth confirmed rabies case in 2017 for Henrico County.

The second case happened on Saturday, Oct. 28. Henrico Animal Protection Police responded to the 5100 Block of Colwyck Drive for a report of a deceased raccoon that may have been killed by a dog.

The complainant reported they had returned home late the night before and discovered a dead raccoon in the back yard with their dog.

The raccoon was submitted to the State Lab for rabies testing. The raccoon tested positive. The dog involved will be quarantined at the owner’s address. There are no reports of any additional exposure at this time, Henrico police said.

This is the sixth confirmed rabies case in 2017 for Henrico County.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current in order to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior or any exposure to wildlife or companion animals to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

