Tampa man identified as suspect in deadly NYC bike path attack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have identified a Tampa, Florida resident as the suspect who drove onto a New York City bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.

Police say 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov was the driver of that vehicle.

8News affiliate WFLA has learned Saipov has a Tampa address. The Associated Press confirmed with sources that the suspect has a Florida license but says he may have been staying in New Jersey.

A WFLA crew went to a Tampa address that was listed for Saipov and saw the FBI at the scene.

Saipov is an Uzbek national who came to the United States in 2010.

Investigators say Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck onto a bike path and mowed down several people near the World Trade Center. Authorities say the truck also slammed into a school bus, injuring two children and two adults.

Law enforcement officials tell the Associated Press Saipov shouted “Allahu akbar,” and say he was shot by police after he jumped out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand.

The Associated Press says he’s in surgery and is expected to survive.

The incident is now being investigated as an act of terror.

Florida Governor Rick Scott was briefed by Florida state law enforcement. He released this statement:

I am absolutely disgusted by the act of terror that occurred in Manhattan today. All of Florida is praying for the victims, their families and our brave law enforcement and first responders.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

