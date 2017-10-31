Staffers bring the trick-or-treating to young patients at Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chippenham Hospital held a reverse trick-or-treating event for children who aren’t able to hit the streets this year.

Hospital staff went room-to-room dressed as superheroes, bringing candy and toys to help make sure each child got a taste of the holiday spirit.

They said the event means a lot to their young patients, many of whom donned costumes as well.

“It’s making them special in spite of them being here and not at home in their regular environment and so that’s really what this day is about it making them feel special,” Becky Coviello with Chippenham Hospital said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.