Rick Gates terminated as consultant for Trump confidant’s real estate firm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rick Gates, one of the two men indicted Monday in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has been terminated as a consultant for Tom Barrack, a Trump confidant.

8News confirmed with Owen Blicksilver PR, Inc. Tuesday that Gates’ consulting contract was terminated at the Colony Northstar Inc., a real estate and investment management firm, run by Barrack.

As of two weeks ago, Gates was still working for Barrack, helping with the closeout of the inauguration committee’s campaign account. Gates became the number two man in charge of planning for Trump’s Jan. 20 swearing-in.

Gates, along with Paul Manafort, was served federal indictments including conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and working as unregistered foreign agents.

Related: Rick Gates, indicted in Trump-Russia probe, owns home in Richmond

Related: Rick Gates set to appear in court in Richmond Tuesday

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.