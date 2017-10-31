Rick Gates set to appear in court in Richmond Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/CNN/AP) — Rick Gates, one of the two men indicted Monday in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, is due in court in Richmond on Tuesday.

Gates must report to the Eastern District of Virginia court at noon for monitoring, CNN reports. Gates, along with Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, will have to check in daily with authorities by phone, and will only be allowed to leave their home to see their attorneys, appear at court or for medical and religious necessities.

Manafort and Gates were both served federal indictments including conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and working as unregistered foreign agents.

8News has learned Gates owns a home on Virginia Avenue. The $2.1 million home was purchased in Dec. of 2007. Property records show the home was part of a land transfer on Dec. 14, 2007, but the sale is listed as invalid.

The indictment shows Gates used money from the Ukranian government funneled through off-shore accounts to pay his mortgage, his children’s tuition as well as to decorate the inside of the home.

A vehicle pulled into the house’s driveway Monday night which 8News believes may have been Gates, returning from court.

As of two weeks ago, Gates was still working for Tom Barrack, a Trump confidant, helping with the closeout of the inauguration committee’s campaign account.

8News has also learned that Gates’ professional relationship dates back more than 20 years.

The company Gates Group International, a management and information technology firm based in Prince George, Va., lists 45-year-old Richard Gates III as the chairman of the advisory board.

The company website states his father, Richard Gates Jr., is the CEO and is a retired decorated Army Lt. Colonel.

Gates’ biography also says he’s a 1994 graduate of the College of William and Mary where he studied government. He also received a Master’s Degree in public policy from George Washington University.

Gates Group International says Gates worked as a director from 1995-97 for Black, Manafort, Stone and Kelly — a firm specializing in government and public relations. The website also includes that Gates founded Richmond-based firm Capital Strategies in 2003.

According to a press release from a Denver-based company ID Watchdog, Gates joined the board of directors for the consumer protection company in 2011 but resigned from the board on November 9, 2016 — one day after the presidential election.

The federal indictment released Monday refers to Gates as Paul Manafort’s ‘right-hand man,’ working for Manafort’s companies Davis Manafort Partners Inc. and DMP International.

