Props from Civil War TV series ‘Mercy Street’ up for grabs on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You have the chance this weekend to bid on hundreds of props used to stage the PBS series ‘Mercy Street.’

When the show wasn’t renewed for a third season, the network donated the props to Richmond’s local PBS station, WCVE.

It’s selling everything to the highest bidders beginning on Friday. Furniture, coffins, even fake bloody sheets from hospital beds are all up for grabs.

Fans will likely recognize an old wooden wagon used in a grisly scene after a deadly fever swept through the hospital.

“There was a lot of loss of life,” explains Katherine Mitchell, “So there was an iconic scene that was pretty compelling where they were actually throwing the bodies into that wagon.”

Mitchell is the Vice President of Community Engagement for community idea stations which includes WCVE. She says walking through the prop warehouse is like taking a trip back in time to the 1860’s.

Many of the items are antiques but there also plenty of reproductions.

Apothecary bottles might be a neat knick knack or maybe someone will want to score what sat on the dressing table in Nurse Mary Phinney’s Boston bedroom.

“I think it’s something that works for people that love that era and are interested in collecting things from that era and then also people that are fans from the show or even people that were actually in the show to have a piece of that,” adds Mitchell.

All of the money raised by the auction will benefit Richmond’s local PBS station, WCVE.

The 3 day on-site auction begins Friday and ends on Sunday at 2013 Maywill Street in Richmond.

You can see the items here.

