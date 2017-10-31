Police respond to shots fired near World Trade Center site; at least 4 injured

Mobile users click here for live updates.

NEW YORK (AP) — Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene Tuesday witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path beneath tarps.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody. The department says it’s unclear whether anyone was shot.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street says he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

