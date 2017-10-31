Police investigating after man shot in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s northside late Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a call shortly before 10:45 a.m. for a person shot in the 300 block of W. Baker Street.

Officers found a man suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

There’s currently no suspect information.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 780-1000.

