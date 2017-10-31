New Kent County Sheriff’s office looking for missing teen in need of medication

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile who they say is in need of medication.

Zachary Ty Carl was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Monday at his family’s home in Quinton, Virginia. Deputies said Carl is in need of his daily medication and has been without it for about a day.

Carl is a 14-year-old with long brown curly hair, hazel eyes, standing 5’10”, 145 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a white 2015 Fiat with the Virginia License Plate number 5912BE.

Anyone with information should contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

