Kroger to hold hiring event for management positions Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Kroger is holding a hiring event this Thursday, Nov. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Kroger Training Center, located at 2235 Staples Mill Rd., and is seeking to fill several store management positions in the Richmond area.

Qualified candidates for the management positions should have an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree or previous comparable retail experience. They should be team players with excellent communication skills, demonstrated leadership qualities, ability to work under pressure, problem-solving skills and planning and organizing expertise.

“We offer competitive compensation, excellent benefits and the opportunity for advancement at one of the largest corporations in the United States,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for the Mid-Atlantic Division, said.

Those interested should apply online and search “Assistant Store Manager” in Virginia. Those applicants should then attend the hiring event with their resume.

