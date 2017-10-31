KKK recruitment fliers passed out with candy in Northern Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg are looking into allegations that KKK recruitment material was passed out during a recent trick or treat event.

Leesburg Police said that two people reported finding the fliers inside Ziplock bags while trick or treating in downtown Leesburg.

When police came, they found more bags of the material and candy thrown in neighbors’ yards in the area.

All materials were collected and sent to the federal Joint Terrorism Task Force.

While the fliers promoted white supremacy, police said they did not contain explicit threats. As a result, the fliers are protected as free speech under the First Amendment.

At most, police said the suspects could face littering charges.

Police spokesmen in the area said that such incidents happen every so often in various neighborhoods throughout the area.

Police do not consider it a treat to public safety, but patrols were increased for Tuesday night’s Halloween events.

