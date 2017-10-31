Hermitage, Virginia Tech alumnus Duane Brown traded to Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Seattle Seahawks have solidified a big area of concern by reaching agreement to acquire veteran left tackle Duane Brown from the Houston Texans for cornerback Jeremy Lane and two draft picks.

Seattle general manager John Schneider confirmed the sides reached agreement on the deal on Monday, but the deal had not been fully finalized yet. The agreement happened a day before the NFL trading deadline.

Brown made his season debut for the Texans on Sunday against the Seahawks after a lengthy holdout in search of a new contract. He was also at the center of the Texans’ decision where the majority of the active roster knelt during the national anthem in protest of comments made by Houston owner Bob McNair. Brown played 68 of 71 snaps for the Texans in Sunday’s 41-38 loss to Seattle.

Brown is an immediate upgrade for Seattle. The Seahawks have limped along with backup Rees Odhimabo stepping in at left tackle after George Fant was lost for the season to a major knee injury suffered in the preseason.