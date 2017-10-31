Henrico man charged with sex crimes involving a child

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor.

Monte Orlando Davis, 26, was arrested on Monday, October 30 after investigators received a report of a sex offense involving a child.

Davis, of the 1200 block of Gaskins Road, was charged with one count of having consensual sexual intercourse with a child 15 years of age or older, two counts of using a computer to commit sex offenses with a minor and one count of producing/possessing obscene material.

No other information has been released at this time.

