Evangelical pastor removed from concert at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Evangelical pastor and author Jonathan Martin claims he was escorted out from a concert that was being held Monday night at Liberty University because of his opposition to Jerry Falwell and his support for President Donald Trump.

Martin said he was told he would be arrested if he came back to campus.

He posted the citation on social media:

The document in the photo signed at 10:05 p.m. by a Liberty University officer says that Martin was removed by request, but does not explain who requested that he be removed.

Martin explained in a social media post what he believes happened.

Martin said he was escorted out by three Liberty University officers who told him he would be arrested if he came back on campus.

He said he believes the incident has something to do with his strong criticism of Jerry Falwell Jr. on Twitter.

“I came to the show tonight as a guest of JOHNNYSWIM. I committed no crime (except perhaps to sing too loudly to my favorite JOHNNYSWIM songs 🙂 ) I was openly considering some sort of future action oriented around prayer & repentance, but came this time only for the show & for a time of prayer tomorrow morning to seek divine guidance as to what faithful, humble-but-clear Christian resistance might look like,” he wrote.

Martin had previously criticized Liberty’s president after he gave an interview telling voters to vote out “fake Republicans” to allow Trump’s administration to succeed.

He continued by offering criticisms of Steve Bannon:

Let’s be clear: Steve Bannon is a brazen white supremacist & the high priest of a false religion. He blasphemes the Holy Spirit. — Jonathan Martin (@theboyonthebike) October 27, 2017

Martin has used social media to call for a protest at the university and asked students to join him on campus in protest. He eventually met with students Tuesday off-campus.

Messages left by 8News affiliate WSET with Liberty University officials and Jonathan Martin were not immediately returned.

