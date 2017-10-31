COMPLETE COVERAGE: Election Day 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Polls have closed in Virginia’s hard-fought governor’s race.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam have been locked in a heated race in Virginia to succeed Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who cannot seek a second term. The contest is viewed by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump and a possible preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

Virginians also cast votes for state attorney general and lieutenant governor, as well as in all 100 state house seats.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. Those who were still in line when the polls closed were allowed to cast their vote.

