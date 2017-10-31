Chesterfield home riddled with bullets had children inside

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Chesterfield County home with children inside was shot at several times late Monday night.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Aldersmead Road at about 11:10 p.m.

Police said several people, including the children, were in the home at the time of the incident. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, Chesterfield police said, and anyone with information should call police or Crime Solvers.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.