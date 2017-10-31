Charlottesville student arrested after loaded gun found in bag

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Charlottesville High School student was arrested Tuesday after police say he brought a loaded gun to school.

Charlottesville Police said that the gun was discovered around 1 p.m. Tuesday when school officials were made aware that a student had a concealed firearm.

School officials checked the student’s backpack and found the weapon.

The 17-year-old male who owned the backpack was arrested without further incident for possession of a gun on school grounds and for carrying a concealed weapon.

“We and the Charlottesville Police take this incident very seriously, and the matter is now in the hands of the police,” wrote Charlottesville City Schools spokesperson Beth Cheuk in a statement sent to parents. “As always, our number one priority is safety, and we work closely with the police to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We understand that you will have additional questions, so we are planning a time for the CHS community to gather with administrators and police to discuss safety measures and address questions. Thanks for your partnership with the schools.”

The student is being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said no altercation occurred, nor were there any threats to students or staff. Otherwise, daily school activities continued as usual, despite the incident.

