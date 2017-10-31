8SportsBlitz Player of the Week for Week 10: Henrico’s Daijahn Anthony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Warriors are one of the most impressive teams of the 2017 season. They are 7-2 despite numerous defections of players to private schools and the tragic death of a teammate during preseason.

Daijahn Anthony did not join the Warriors until halfway through the season due to a family move and some transfer issues, but he has made a major impact. In Friday night’s 27-20 win over Lee-Davis, Anthony had four interceptions on defense and a receiving touchdown on offense.

He gave credit to his teammate Jahad Carter. Carter, a junior, has verbally committed to Virginia Tech and is talented enough that defenses double team him and offenses don’t throw his way. That’s why the Confederates and other teams continue to throw his way when he’s on defense and leave him alone on offense.

Anthony says he’s fine with it, and the Warriors are two. They’ll close out the season with Armstrong before hosting a home playoff game the following week.