RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Utility crews in Richmond are working to repair a leaking water valve in the city’s Fan District.

Officials tell 8News the leak is impacting 150 apartments and 50 homes in the area of the 1600 block of Monument Avenue.

Work is expected to be completed sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.