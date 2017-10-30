Virginia21 writes letters to the ‘future governor’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Millennials account for 30 percent of eligible voters in the state, and Virginia21 hopes to engage these voters in the election process through #The30PercentCampaign.

The organization is asking millennials to write a note to the future governor that will be elected in November. After the election, Virginia21 will deliver the messages to the governor.

The organization aims to elevate the voice of young voters by giving them an opportunity to send their issues directly to top officials.

