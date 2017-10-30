Virginia Lottery erroneously sold lotto tickets that cannot win

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery recently sold a handful Mega Millions lottery tickets which cannot win the top prize due to a technical error.

The tickets were sold on Oct. 27 between 10:45 p.m. and 11:51 p.m. while the Virginia lottery was updating its computer system.

Virginia lottery said in a statement they will still honor the purchased tickets by refunding the price of the ticket, but will also honor any smaller prizes that were won during that time period.

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket during that time, you may repurchase your ticket no later than 10:45 PM on Tuesday, October 31 for that night’s drawing.

You can contact the lottery at 804-692-7778 or fill out the information on the back of your ticket and mail to Virginia Lottery, P.O. Box 2489 23218.

