Third employee of Pasquotank Correctional dies after attempted breakout

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Public Safety confirms the third employee of the Pasquotank Correctional Institution has died Monday.

Officials confirmed correctional officer Wendy Shannon passed away Monday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after she was injured in the attempted prison break, October 12.

Shannon, 49, started her career with the Department of Public Safety at Pasquotank Correction as a correctional officer 4 years ago.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks said in a release:

Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon. Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time.

The two others killed in the incident were Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correctional Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden.

District Attorney Andrew Womble tells WAVY four inmates charged in the failed escape at the prison have been indicted on several charges, including two counts each of first-degree murder, Monday afternoon.

The prison continues to be on lockdown.

